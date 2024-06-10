Financial Contrast: Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) & Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA)

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Iveda Solutions has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -81.78% -61.50% -47.24% Ceridian HCM 0.28% 2.03% 0.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Ceridian HCM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $6.50 million 1.54 -$3.23 million ($0.24) -2.56 Ceridian HCM $1.45 billion 7.48 -$73.40 million $0.03 2,317.33

Iveda Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceridian HCM. Iveda Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iveda Solutions and Ceridian HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Ceridian HCM 0 5 5 0 2.50

Ceridian HCM has a consensus price target of $76.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.47%. Given Ceridian HCM’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Iveda Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

