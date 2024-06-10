Findell Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,000. Sotera Health accounts for 5.6% of Findell Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $12.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $248.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

