First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $117,882.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 688,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,078,589.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Advantage by 58.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter worth $60,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 28.6% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at $4,162,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Price Performance

First Advantage stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

