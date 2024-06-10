First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 127,792 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 127,792 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $250,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after buying an additional 277,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

