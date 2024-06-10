First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $28,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $202.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.76 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.74.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.