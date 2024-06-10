First Trust Advisors LP Has $30.02 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $30,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,711,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,954,000 after purchasing an additional 814,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.