Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 664,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $127,900,000. Apple accounts for 4.8% of Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 55,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 543,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $92,985,000 after buying an additional 65,071 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 246,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,240,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 390,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $66,888,000 after buying an additional 37,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL opened at $196.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.38. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.59.
Get Our Latest Report on Apple
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.