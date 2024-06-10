Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 664,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $127,900,000. Apple accounts for 4.8% of Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 55,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 543,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $92,985,000 after buying an additional 65,071 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 246,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,240,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 390,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $66,888,000 after buying an additional 37,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $196.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.38. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.59.

Get Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.