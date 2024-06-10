Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.487 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$161.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$167.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$155.45. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$139.19 and a twelve month high of C$198.07.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$346.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5495327 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. In other news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. Also, Director Jacques Perron acquired 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$173.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,108.15. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,612. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FNV. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Veritas Investment Research increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$188.82.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

