Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.487 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$161.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$167.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$155.45. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$139.19 and a twelve month high of C$198.07.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$346.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5495327 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on FNV. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Veritas Investment Research increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$188.82.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Franco-Nevada
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
Featured Articles
