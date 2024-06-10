FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of FSK opened at $20.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

