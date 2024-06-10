Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.85

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 10497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLGT

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after buying an additional 147,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 424,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 79,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 150.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 187,717 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.