FY2025 Earnings Forecast for American Lithium Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:AMLI)

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Lithium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for American Lithium’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.
American Lithium Trading Up 0.3 %
AMLI stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $146.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.57. American Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.33.
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
