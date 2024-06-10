FY2025 Earnings Forecast for American Lithium Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:AMLI)

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Lithium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for American Lithium’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

AMLI stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $146.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.57. American Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in American Lithium by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Lithium by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Lithium by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,556,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 891,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

