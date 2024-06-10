FY2025 EPS Estimates for Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Lowered by Analyst

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Nayax in a research report issued on Friday, June 7th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Nayax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.93 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NYAX. Barclays initiated coverage on Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nayax in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Nayax Price Performance

Shares of Nayax stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. Nayax has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $784.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 152.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the first quarter worth about $9,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the first quarter worth about $1,302,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Nayax during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

See Also

