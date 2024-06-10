FY2025 EPS Estimates for Smartsheet Inc Lifted by DA Davidson (NYSE:SMAR)

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $44.29 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

