Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 2,100 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,092,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,435,000 after buying an additional 664,632 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth $30,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 55.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after buying an additional 219,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 244,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after acquiring an additional 186,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BG stock opened at $104.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.86.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.