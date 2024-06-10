Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 229.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of ALLY opened at $38.64 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

