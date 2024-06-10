GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 3.8% on Disappointing Earnings

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $27.15. Approximately 40,286,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 21,943,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on GME. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,143,000 after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 289,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GameStop by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,932,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,812,000 after purchasing an additional 40,602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in GameStop by 11.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 339.42 and a beta of -0.28.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

