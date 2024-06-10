GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 68,303 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 116,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 42,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

GEHC opened at $76.34 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

