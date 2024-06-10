Geegoopuzzle (GGP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $528,182.47

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $437.24 million and $528,182.47 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00004199 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00010825 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,420.15 or 1.00010979 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012285 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00093804 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform.

