General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.53

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.53 and last traded at $46.51, with a volume of 572244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

