Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GERN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.93.

Geron Stock Performance

Geron stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.91. 10,610,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,304,833. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.43. Geron has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Geron will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 577,422 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Geron by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 714,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 196,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Geron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,405,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 342,493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Geron by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 753,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 365,550 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

