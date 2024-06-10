Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. 10,610,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 11,304,833 shares.The stock last traded at $4.91 and had previously closed at $4.59.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

In other news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Geron by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 132,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Geron by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Geron by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 64,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Geron by 870.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

