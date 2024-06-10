Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) vs. RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) Head-To-Head Comparison

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Free Report) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Get RTCORE alerts:

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A Global Payments 13.40% 11.72% 5.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Global Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

RTCORE has a beta of 8.26, indicating that its stock price is 726% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RTCORE and Global Payments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Payments $9.65 billion 2.58 $986.23 million $5.04 19.39

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for RTCORE and Global Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Payments 1 5 21 0 2.74

Global Payments has a consensus price target of $149.11, indicating a potential upside of 52.61%. Given Global Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Payments is more favorable than RTCORE.

Summary

Global Payments beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTCORE

(Get Free Report)

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added solutions and services, such as point-of-sale software, analytics and customer engagement, payroll and reporting, and human capital management. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments, account payables, and electronic payment alternatives solutions for businesses and governments. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for RTCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.