Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30,795 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,706,000 after acquiring an additional 60,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 49.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $558,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,932 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,873,000 after purchasing an additional 141,492 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Globus Medical stock opened at $65.12 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $67.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,890 shares of company stock worth $5,940,387 in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

