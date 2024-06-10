GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Shares Down 4%

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 61,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 94,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

GMV Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.33.

About GMV Minerals

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

