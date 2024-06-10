Grok (GROK) Price Hits $0.0120

Grok (GROK) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Grok token can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Grok has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grok has a market capitalization of $75.59 million and $11.27 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Grok

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,450,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official website is www.grokcoin.meme. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project.

Buying and Selling Grok

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,450,430 with 6,320,723,099 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.01203535 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $13,157,636.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

