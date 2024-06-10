HC Wainwright Comments on Hookipa Pharma Inc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hookipa Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 88.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.76. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,532 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Hookipa Pharma worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

