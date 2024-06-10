Head to Head Analysis: Fortrea (FTRE) and Its Rivals

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Fortrea to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fortrea and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortrea 1 5 5 1 2.50 Fortrea Competitors 308 1204 2089 33 2.51

Fortrea currently has a consensus target price of $32.30, suggesting a potential upside of 21.84%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 23.96%. Given Fortrea’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortrea has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortrea -4.11% 4.76% 1.87% Fortrea Competitors -3,334.95% -1,311.69% -38.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortrea and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Fortrea and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fortrea $3.11 billion -$3.40 million -19.07 Fortrea Competitors $998.25 million -$125.17 million 4.65

Fortrea has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Fortrea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Fortrea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc., a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum. The Enabling Services segment provides patient access and clinical trial technology solutions to customers that streamline complex randomization and optimize the trial drug supply process. The company offers delivery models that include full service, functional service provider, and hybrid service structures. It also offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services, as well as consulting services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

