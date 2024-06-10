Head to Head Contrast: MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) vs. DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

Risk & Volatility

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.26, meaning that its share price is 326% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -724.07% -3.70% -1.76% DXC Technology 0.67% 18.43% 4.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MSP Recovery and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MSP Recovery and DXC Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $7.70 million 12.73 -$56.35 million ($6.26) -0.11 DXC Technology $13.67 billion 0.22 $91.00 million $0.37 44.73

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery. MSP Recovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MSP Recovery and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A DXC Technology 3 8 0 0 1.73

DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $19.77, suggesting a potential upside of 19.47%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Summary

DXC Technology beats MSP Recovery on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain insights, automate operations, and accelerate their transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions, which enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. This segment also simplifies, modernize, and accelerate mission-critical applications that support business agility and growth through applications services; provides proprietary modular insurance software and platforms; and operates a wide spectrum of insurance business process services, as well as helps to operate and improve bank cards, payment and lending process and operations, and customer experiences. The GIS segment offers security services, such as IT security, operations and culture for migrating to the cloud, protecting data with a zero-trust strategy, and manage a security operation center; and cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing services. This segment also delivers a consumer-like experience, centralize IT management, and support services, as well as improves the total cost of ownership; and orchestrates hybrid cloud and multicloud environments. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to commercial businesses and public sector enterprises. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.