Head-To-Head Contrast: Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) and ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) and ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Panbela Therapeutics and ProPhase Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panbela Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 ProPhase Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Panbela Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $500.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124,915.63%. ProPhase Labs has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.07%. Given Panbela Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Panbela Therapeutics is more favorable than ProPhase Labs.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Panbela Therapeutics has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and ProPhase Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panbela Therapeutics N/A -70,194.55% -207.79% ProPhase Labs -82.18% -44.96% -25.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and ProPhase Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.26 million ($280.98) 0.00 ProPhase Labs $44.38 million 1.99 -$16.78 million ($1.08) -4.30

ProPhase Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Panbela Therapeutics. ProPhase Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Panbela Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ProPhase Labs beats Panbela Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Panbela Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial. It has a research agreement with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine for the development of ivospemin. The company was formerly known as Sun BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Waconia, Minnesota.

About ProPhase Labs

(Get Free Report)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster. It offers contract manufacturing services, such as product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; COVID-19 diagnostic information services to a range of customers, including health plans, third party payers, and government organizations; and respiratory pathogen panel molecular testing services, as well as personal genomics products and services. In addition, the company involved in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements; and retail operations. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.