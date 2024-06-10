Head to Head Review: Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) & Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx -13,408.95% -678.51% -91.73% Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -74.13% -49.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Inhibrx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Inhibrx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Inhibrx has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inhibrx and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $1.63 million 533.96 -$241.36 million ($5.03) -3.31 Monte Rosa Therapeutics $1.06 million 188.95 -$135.35 million ($2.52) -1.58

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monte Rosa Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Inhibrx and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 2 0 0 2.00 Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Inhibrx currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.16%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.38%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Summary

Monte Rosa Therapeutics beats Inhibrx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also develops INBRX-109, a tetravalent therapeutic candidate targeting death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, colorectal cancer, ewing sarcoma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; and INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company has license and collaboration agreements with 2seventy bio, Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Inhibrx, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases. It also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

