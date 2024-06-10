HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on HomeStreet from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $8.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. On average, research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanne R. Harrell bought 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,907 shares in the company, valued at $221,667.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $3,720,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HomeStreet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

