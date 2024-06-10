Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.314 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Hydro One Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$40.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$32.79 and a 12 month high of C$41.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.53. The company has a market cap of C$24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.9169847 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on H shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.83.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

