Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.314 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Hydro One Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of TSE:H opened at C$40.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$32.79 and a 12 month high of C$41.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.53. The company has a market cap of C$24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.9169847 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hydro One
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- When GameStop Stock Spikes, Here’s the 7 Meme Stocks That Follow
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.