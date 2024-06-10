IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.66. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

