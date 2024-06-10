ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) and Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Critical Survey

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) and Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.0% of Bioxytran shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and Bioxytran, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoPrecise Antibodies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bioxytran 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 607.07%. Given ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is more favorable than Bioxytran.

This table compares ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and Bioxytran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoPrecise Antibodies -60.23% -26.54% -18.36% Bioxytran N/A N/A -2,861.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and Bioxytran’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoPrecise Antibodies $15.61 million 1.67 -$19.98 million ($0.41) -2.41 Bioxytran N/A N/A -$4.28 million ($0.03) -4.05

Bioxytran has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies. Bioxytran is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioxytran has a beta of -0.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies beats Bioxytran on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes. The company also offers syngeneic cell line for immunization and screening; and peptide production for subsequent antibody discovery campaign. In addition, it provides B cell select platform which allows for the interrogation of animal antibody repertoire; screening of the immune repertoire of rabbits and chickens and select the desired antibody directly from the B cells; single step hybridoma, a semi-solid media to grow mouse and rat hybridomas; and DeepDisplay, a combination of transgenic animal platform and custom IPA phage display antibody selection. The company also offers phage display, a custom immune libraries from multiple species; and CAR development, an adaptable antibody which allows the inclusion of functional data early in the screening funnel. Further, it provides silico developability, a profiling toolset for antibody lead candidates; and vitro analytical tools for the study of various critical quality attributes. Additionally, the company offers LucinaTech, an antibody humanization to identify essential framework and CDR residues; antibody affinity maturation for therapeutic and diagnostic application; and antibody chimerization for cloning and production of variable antibody domain. It also provides Eurofins preclinical services; hybrid service model, a service model designed to reduce time and risk with custom technologies and applications; and breadth and depth to accelerate assay development, screening cascades, drug candidate validation, and new biotherapeutic concepts. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

About Bioxytran

Bioxytran, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing. It is also developing ProLectin-Rx, a polysaccharide derived from pectin that binds to, and blocks the activity of galectin-1, a type of galectin for treatment of mild to moderate cases of Covid-19. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

