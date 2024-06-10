Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGRGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Integer

In related news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,006.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,006.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $9,155,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Integer by 3,260.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 276,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $18,697,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Integer during the third quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Integer by 69.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $121.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. Integer has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

