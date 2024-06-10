Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Integer

Insider Transactions at Integer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,006.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,006.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $9,155,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Integer by 3,260.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 276,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $18,697,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Integer during the third quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Integer by 69.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $121.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. Integer has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.