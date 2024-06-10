Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $114.67

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $114.67 and last traded at $114.83, with a volume of 6082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

