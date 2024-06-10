Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $15.16 Million in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 466,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,164,000. Corcept Therapeutics accounts for about 1.5% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $55,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,877. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CORT traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 350,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,980. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $35.22.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

