Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,566,238 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after buying an additional 2,064,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 44,028 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 400,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth $191,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOUN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.74. 4,102,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,100,453. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,819. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 344,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,925. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.