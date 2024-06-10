Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 502,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Celestica makes up about 1.5% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $14,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Celestica by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Fox Advisors began coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Celestica stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 104,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

