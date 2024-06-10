Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495,989 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 14,663.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FLS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 21,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,416. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

