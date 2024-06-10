Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,358 shares of company stock worth $8,239,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $415.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,446. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.05. The company has a market capitalization of $147.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $420.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

