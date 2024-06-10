Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,597 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 101,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $847,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $43.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

