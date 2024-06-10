Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 404.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 1,799.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Invitae by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,717 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 157,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 76,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

