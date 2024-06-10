Invitoken Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Invitoken has a market cap of $4.51 billion and $6,300.73 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invitoken token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Invitoken

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The INVI Token, an ERC20 token on Ethereum, is central to INVITREE’s ecosystem, focusing on trading luxury items. Launched in 2020, INVITREE emulates a virtual luxury shop, offering new and pre-owned high-end products like apparel, accessories, and jewellery. It employs blockchain technology for secure, counterfeit-free transactions in the luxury market, boosting transparency and security in distributing luxury goods, especially second-hand ones. The INVI Token facilitates payment, exchange, and compensation within INVITREE, with future plans for additional stable-value tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

