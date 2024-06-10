Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 278.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 875,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 643,760 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $61,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,711 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 214.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,754 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.06. 226,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,199. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.51. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,956,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,209 shares of company stock worth $3,639,643 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

