iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 610.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,636,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,533,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1,119.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 98,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 90,503 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 526,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 71,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 52,657 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

QLTA stock opened at $46.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.