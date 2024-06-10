iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 129.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after buying an additional 1,158,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after buying an additional 1,102,208 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,121,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,150,000 after acquiring an additional 350,293 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,627,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,198,000 after acquiring an additional 112,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $91.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.87. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

