iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.40

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 1608732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.66.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 612,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 152,417 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 114.7% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 51,175 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 39,171.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,462,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,130 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.