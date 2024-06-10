iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Cut by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $105.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

