JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to Neutral

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ABG opened at $234.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.32 and a 200-day moving average of $218.76. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.19. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $178.40 and a one year high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 29.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

